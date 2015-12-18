FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesoro says its Martinez refinery has resumed normal operations
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Tesoro says its Martinez refinery has resumed normal operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Tesoro refinery in Martinez, California, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tesoro’s 166,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery in the San Francisco Bay area has resumed normal operations following an upset earlier in the week, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The refinery’s primary steam generation unit went down on Dec. 15, causing an upset at several process units. The refinery had been running at reduced rates.

Gasoline prices at hubs along the West Coast have soared following a slew of refinery outages in recent weeks, with December Los Angeles CARBOB trading up to a 52-cents a gallon premium to the NYMEX on Thursday, a gain of 22 cents in just two days.

Tesoro on Friday said unplanned maintenance was still underway at its Carson refinery in Los Angeles and Anacortes refinery in Washington state.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.