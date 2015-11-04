Tesoro says Wilmington refinery in planned maintenance

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tesoro on Wednesday confirmed planned maintenance on an unidentified unit at its 104,500 barrels per day Wilmington refinery near Los Angeles, California.

A spokeswoman for the company could not confirm how long the maintenance would last or the scope of the work.

Separately, the company confirmed taking the Wilmington refined products rack off line for an hour on Tuesday. The distribution rack was operating normally on Wednesday.

Traders in the market had expressed worries that the rack was not open.