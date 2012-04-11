FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total reports valve failure, leak at Port Arthur refinery
#Environment
April 11, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 6 years

Total reports valve failure, leak at Port Arthur refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Total Petrochemicals reported a check valve failure that led to a spill at its 232,000-barrels-per-day Port Arthur refinery in Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality identified three tanks as the sources of the spill.

However, the filing did not specify the product released.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to)

Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

