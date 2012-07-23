FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arab League offers $100 million to aid Syrian refugees
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2012 / 2:08 PM / 5 years ago

Arab League offers $100 million to aid Syrian refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - The Arab League’s ministerial committee on Syria has agreed to offer $100 million in aid to Syrian refugees, Qatar’s prime minister said on Monday.

“An amount has been approved for the Syrian refugees of $100 million,” Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told a news conference in the Qatari capital.

United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has been bracing for an exodus from Syria and a month ago doubled its forecast for the number of refugees who could flee this year to 185,000.

It has appealed for Syria’s neighbors to keep their borders open to allow people to reach safe havens, as Syrian forces fight to recapture parts of Damascus from rebels.

Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.