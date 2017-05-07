FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regeneron shares poised for rebound: Barron's
May 7, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 3 months ago

Regeneron shares poised for rebound: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O), which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.

A better-than-expected launch of Regeneron's skin treatment Dupixent caused shares to soar last week, the paper reported in its May 8 edition. If Dupixent usage grows faster than expected, it could take pressure off Regeneron's other drugs, including eye drug Eylea, Barron's said.

Regeneron said that 900 prescriptions had been written for Dupixent and that the number of doctors prescribing the drug had jumped by nearly 50 percent.

Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

