Regeneron profit tops Street on lower costs

A robotic DNA sample automation machine works on DNA samples at a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. laboratory at the biotechnology company's headquarters in Tarrytown, New York March 24, 2015.

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (REGN.O) quarterly profit handsomely beat estimates, helped by lower costs and a smaller tax bill, even as sales growth of its flagship drug Eylea continued to slow.

Eylea sales, which have powered Regeneron's explosive growth since late 2011, have been slowing in recent quarters, raising concerns about the U.S. biotechnology company's prospects.

U.S. Eylea sales rose 16 percent to $854 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, in line with analysts' expectations.

However, sales growth slowed from 27 percent in the second quarter and 44 percent in the first quarter.

Regeneron is facing discounts and rebates from Eylea competitors, Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer said on a conference call.

The drug, which treats macular degeneration among other eye disorders, competes with Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) Avastin and Novartis AG's (NOVN.S) Lucentis.

Eylea is being tested as a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs for various eye conditions.

Sales will grow as the American population ages, and as the eye drug wins other approvals, company executives said.

Sales of Regeneron and Sanofi SA's (SASY.PA) potent, but expensive, new cholesterol fighter Praluent jumped to $38 million from $4 million a year earlier, missing the average estimate of $40.5 million.

The drug and Amgen Inc's (AMGN.O) rival drug Repatha are expected to rake in billions but have so far generated tepid sales as health insurers wait for evidence that they can reduce heart attacks before agreeing to pay for them.

Regeneron on Friday said a second interim analysis of data from its ongoing cardiovascular study is expected by the end of November. Depending on the outcome, the study could be stopped either for futility or overwhelming efficacy.

Regeneron and Sanofi's arthritis treatment, sarilumab, was rejected last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, over manufacturing deficiencies.

It is too early to forecast a timeline for approval, Schleifer said, and indicated that Regeneron is looking to launch the drug at a price that insurers "will find attractive."

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $3.13 per share, beating the average analysts' estimate of $2.71 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi and Bayer (BAYGn.DE), rose 7.3 percent to $1.22 billion, missing the average estimate of $1.29 billion, due to lower collaboration revenue.

Regeneron bumped up the lower end of its full-year sales growth forecast for Eylea. It now expects the drug's sales to grow 23 percent-25 percent from 20 percent-25 percent.

Shares of the company reversed course to trade up as much as 4.68 percent at $351.74.