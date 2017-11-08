FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regeneron's quarterly profit tops estimates on Eylea sales
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
The Body Trade
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Markets
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 11:43 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Regeneron's quarterly profit tops estimates on Eylea sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its flagship eye treatment Eylea.

Eylea, which is used to treat macular degeneration and other eye disorders that cause age-related vision loss, raked in $953 million in U.S. sales in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating consensus estimates of $935 million, according to Barclays.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $3.99 per share, above the analysts’ average estimate of $3.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. biotechnology company said net income rose to $388.3 million, or $3.32 per share, in the third quarter from $264.8 million, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose to $1.50 billion from $1.22 billion.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.