Regeneron reports strong Eylea sales in third-quarter

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (REGN.O) third-quarter profit beat analysts’ expectations on strong sales of its eye drug, Eylea.

Sales of Eylea, which was approved by the U.S. health regulator in November 2011, rose about 26 percent to $244 million in the third quarter from the previous quarter.

Net profit was $191.5 million, or $1.72 per share, compared with a loss of $62.4 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.