FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese maker of Victoria's Secret bras launches up to $243 million HK IPO: terms
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 22, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese maker of Victoria's Secret bras launches up to $243 million HK IPO: terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The newest Victoria's Secret "Angels" models pose for photographers in New York's Times Square during the launch of the new "Body by Victoria" campaign July 28, 2015. From L-R front row are Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Stella Maxwell. From L-R back row are Kate Grigorieva, Taylor Hill, Rommee Strijd, Jac Jagaciak and Lais Ribeiro. REUTERS/Mike Segar - RTX1M4XJ

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd, which makes lingerie for global brands including Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein, launched on Tuesday an up to $243 million Hong Kong IPO to fund increased output and cut debt.

The world’s largest maker of bras is offering 295 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$5.38 to HK$6.38 each, said a source familiar with the plans, who declined to be named because details of the deal are not yet public. That would put the total initial public offering at up to HK$1.88 billion ($243 million).

Besides making lingerie for L Brands Inc’s Victoria’s Secret and PVH Corp’s Calvin Klein, Regina Miracle also makes running shoes for Under Armour Inc, according to its IPO prospectus.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.