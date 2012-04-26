FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost cuts help Regis beat profit estimates
April 26, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Cost cuts help Regis beat profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hair-salon operator Regis Corp (RGS.N) posted an adjusted quarterly profit above market expectations helped by cost cuts.

The operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains had hired a financial adviser to help look at options for its non-core assets.

Regis recently sold its minority stake in European peer Provalliance to the Provost family to focus on its North American operations.

Regis’ third-quarter net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding non-operational items, Regis earned 32 cents a share.

The company had earlier said sales fell about 1 percent to $573.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 26 cents per share on revenue of $572.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $18.31 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

