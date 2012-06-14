CFTC may delay some derivatives rules for foreign banks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission may delay by up to a year some rules including capital requirements for foreign banks that are active in the $650 trillion derivatives markets, but is likely to require the banks to comply with other rules earlier, when it issues guidance as early as next week.

The U.S. regulation of foreign banks with big derivatives desks is among the most hotly debated pieces of the new swaps regime mandated by the 2010 Dodd Frank law, written in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Large foreign banks that are active in United States are seeking relief from some U.S. regulations if they are subject to comparable rules overseas.

Chairman Gary Gensler said on Thursday that the CFTC may delay introducing some so-called “entity level” requirements to allow international regulators more time to develop rules.

These would relate to subjects including bank capital levels, risk management, record keeping and trade reporting.

“During that time, the CFTC would be moving to complete the cross-border interpretive guidance and would work with market participants and foreign regulators on plans for substituted compliance,” Gensler said at an Institute of International Bankers luncheon in New York.

Foreign banks active in the United States or those that have any U.S.-backed operations, however, would likely need to comply with other rules earlier, including those relating to central clearing, trade margin requirements, and public real-time price reporting, Gensler said.

“We’ll get a lot of protection early on,” Gensler told reporters after the luncheon.

JPMORGAN REMINDER

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s recent losses from outsized credit derivatives trades made out of its London office are a strong reminder that risks from derivatives trades entered into overseas can quickly reverberate back to U.S. shores, Gensler said.

“We’ve seen this movie before. Financial institutions set up hundreds, if not thousands of legal entities around the globe. During a default or crisis, risk of overseas’ branches and affiliates inevitably flows back into the United States,” he said.

Gensler cited the examples of failed bank Lehman Brothers and insurer American International Group Inc.,which needed a government bailout, as among London-based operations that caused losses in the U.S.

U.S. rules would likely apply to foreign banks that have large trading exposures to U.S. counterparties, in addition to any foreign entities that are guaranteed by U.S. firms, Gensler said.

Banks that have over $8 billion in derivatives trading activity with U.S. market participants will likely need to register with the CFTC as a swap dealer and be subject to U.S. rules, he said.

INTERNATIONAL DIFFERENCES

International regulators are close to agreeing on key rules such as bank capital requirements, Gensler said, but he noted that greater disparity between nations exists relating to issues such as price transparency.

Price transparency, both before and after trades, is also among the most contested rules.

Large banks and some fund managers argue that revealing prices ahead of trades will reduce liquidity as it could give away investors positions before they are executed.

Gensler and others say that transparency is vital to bringing new players to the market, which would boost volumes and help central clearinghouses manage the risks of trades that they clear.

“Promoting transparency to the public in the swaps market is critical to both lowering the risk of the financial system, as well as to reducing costs to end users,” Gensler said.

“Starting as early as September, real-time reporting to the public and to regulators will become a reality,” he said.

A vote on guidance and the phase-in for rules relating to foreign banks are expected next Thursday at a CFTC open meeting, Gensler said.

The delay in some rules was first reported by Reuters on Wednesday.