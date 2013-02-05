FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P lawyer says agency's ratings identical to others: CNBC
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

S&P lawyer says agency's ratings identical to others: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Floyd Abrams, the lawyer defending rating agency Standard & Poor’s against a lawsuit from the U.S. government, said on Tuesday that the company’s ratings were “identical” to those of other rating agencies.

“The predictions about the future were identical to other rating agencies,” Abrams told CNBC regarding the agency’s ratings on U.S. collateralized debt obligations, which are the focus of the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the agency and its parent, The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.

Abrams said he did not know if the lawsuit was political payback for the rating agency’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating in August 2011, but that scrutiny intensified after the downgrade.

“I don’t think anyone knows,” Abrams said, but added that the “intensity of this investigation significantly increased” after the credit downgrade.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.