U.S. to issue bank pay rules soon, regulator says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will soon issue a new plan to curb excessive Wall Street pay, a top regulator told Reuters on Monday, four years after the agencies first launched the proposal.

The six agencies will re-propose a rule first offered in April of 2011 that would prohibit rewarding overly risky practices, Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.

“My hope would be that we would actually have a re-proposal within the near future,” said Curry, who heads the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a federal bank regulator. “The hope would be sooner rather than later.”

Inflated bonuses were widely blamed for causing the excessive risk-taking that helped cause the 2007-09 financial crisis, and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law required six agencies to come up with a rule to curb the practice.

But the 2011 rule was criticized by two then-members of the Securities and Exchange Commission, both Republicans, who said that it did not reflect the different business models of banks and investment advisers, and would stifle enterprise.

U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry answers a question during the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in Washington, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Multi-agency rulemaking is less nimble than individual agency rulemaking through the OCC, or even through the banking agencies. The banking agencies have worked pretty well with each other over the years,” Curry said.

Any disputes between the agencies have mostly been sorted out and the rule would equally apply to banks, as well as to companies regulated by the SEC, Curry said, though he declined to give details of what changes had been made.

The proposed rule would require financial companies to put measures in place such as deferring at least half of management’s bonuses over a period of at least three years.

Curry hinted that the new rule might also require banks to be able to claw back bonuses if management’s decisions turned out to have a detrimental impact on the business.

“It’s important that compensation be at risk and you have the ability to make adjustments after you see the impact of decisions,” he said when asked about clawbacks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said last year it had clawed back or canceled more than $100 million in executive compensation after it lost more than $6 billion on bad derivatives trades through one of its traders known as the “London Whale.”