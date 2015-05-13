Banks must get 'serious' about bankruptcy plans: FDIC's Hoenig

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Vice Chairman Tom Hoenig answers a question at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The July deadline for U.S. banks to show regulators how they can go through bankruptcy without causing wider mayhem or risk being broken up is a crucial test for the industry, a top U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

In a wide-ranging interview at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, Tom Hoenig, second-in-command at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, said that he was broadly behind regulatory relief provided to smaller banks in a bill introduced this week by U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

But he criticized the Alabama Republican’s efforts to reform the Federal Reserve, also part of the bill.

Hoenig said regulators would not hesitate to oppose the living wills - detailed plans banks have to submit each year to show how their businesses can be orderly dismantled in a bankruptcy - if they have not improved materially.

“This is a serious moment. They better show that they can be taken through bankruptcy,” Hoenig, an outspoken opponent of taxpayer bailouts of banks, told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit. “If they submit something like they did last time, it’ll be pretty disappointing.”

The living wills are a critical plank in the efforts to reform Wall Street after the 2007-09 credit crisis, and aim to prevent the government from having to support any bank for fear its demise will wreak havoc in markets.

Banks may be forced to slim down if the FDIC and the Fed declare the living wills non-credible. The two agencies said last year they would not condone another round of submissions if banks did not markedly improve them.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank law still allows government intervention at troubled banks if regulators deem a bankruptcy route too risky. But Hoenig said the goal should be to never use the so-called orderly liquidation process.

He joins Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker in urging that properly constructed bankruptcy plans serve as the primary channel for failing financial institutions, so that the orderly liquidation authority, described in Title II of Dodd-Frank, would be unnecessary and fade away.

FUTURE OF THE FED

Hoenig also warned of growing risk in clearing houses, which take on the risk that buyers or sellers in financial markets will default. It is an increasing threat to financial stability and needs closer regulatory scrutiny, he said.

“We need to give that a lot of attention ... it is a potential single point of failure ... as they clear more, as they concentrate, as they drive for leverage. Those are all things that can be a major problem,” Hoenig said.

Hoenig, a former Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank president, also said he strongly disagreed with a proposal in the draft bill by Shelby to have the New York Fed President appointed by the White House.

That would be different from the appointments of all other presidents in the regional Fed system, which Hoenig strongly backed as a system that keeps the Fed’s powers from being too heavily concentrated in Washington, DC and New York.

The New York Fed, given that it is the central bank’s top regulator of Wall Street and the open market operator, has a permanent seat on the Fed’s policy setting committee, unlike the 11 other regional banks, which rotate in and out.

Lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats alike, say that privilege should be taken away from the New York Fed, but Hoenig’s view was that a presidential appointment would only empower the bank.

“I do not support making the New York Fed a presidential appointee,” Hoenig said.