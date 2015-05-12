FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays' forex accord may involve job terminations: NY's Lawsky
#Intel
May 12, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays' forex accord may involve job terminations: NY's Lawsky

Karen Freifeld, Jonathan Stempel

3 Min Read

Benjamin M. Lawsky, New York State's Superintendent of Financial Services, speaks at the 2015 Financial Regulation summit at Reuters in New York May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays Plc’s (BARC.L) upcoming settlement of regulatory charges into whether it manipulated foreign exchange rates is likely to result in the termination of employees, New York state’s banking regulator said on Monday.

“In every matter where there is bad conduct, we look very closely to see if we can identify individuals who have engaged in those wrongful acts and, if there is, then there should be consequences,” said Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services.

“We would do that with Barclays as well,” Lawsky said at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in New York.

Lawsky also said his office was making “good progress” in a separate probe into whether Barclays used its computerized currency transactions to favor its own interests at the expense of clients. That probe is potentially more serious and may have greater consequences for Barclays because 80 percent of foreign exchange trading has been done electronically, he added.

Barclays is one of five major banks expected to resolve foreign exchange probes as soon as this week with the U.S. Department of Justice and other authorities over how traders colluded to manipulate foreign exchange rates.

The others are Citigroup Inc (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) and Switzerland’s UBS AG UBSN.S, though Barclays is the only member of that group licensed and regulated by Lawsky’s office.

Lawsky said there would not be an all-encompassing settlement for Barclays, and any resolution of the currency probe “would need a carve-out for electronic trading.”

The electronic trading probe involves an examination into whether Barclays’ technology gave it a “last-look advantage” in how trades are processed.

“You never know until it’s done, but I think we’re making good progress,” he said.

In November, six banks paid a combined $4.3 billion in coordinated settlements with U.S., British and Swiss authorities over manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

Barclays pulled out of the November deal with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission at the last minute, as it sought to resolve the probe with all regulators at once.

Transcripts of online chatroom conversations made public that month showed how traders shared confidential information about client orders and conspired to benefit their own transactions.

Aditional reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Lisa Shumaker

