SEC may allow CLO refinancing without risk retention penalty

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Regulators may allow managers to refinance collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that were issued before rules aimed at limiting risk taking were published in the Federal Register in December without retaining a portion of the funds, sources said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been discussing the issue with the Loan Syndications & Trading Association since the start of the year and is considering allowing CLOs issued before December 24, 2014, to refinance tranches after the rules take effect in December 2016 without having to hold 5 percent of the deal, according to four sources with knowledge of the talks.

Other regulators including the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have been consulted about the potential decision, which may be released soon in the form of a no-action letter, two of the sources said. The LSTA and SEC have been exchanging draft language for a potential no-action letter for about a month.

The SEC can issue a no-action letter in response to a request about whether an action would constitute a violation, according to the SEC’s website.

CLO issuance rose to a record $123.6 billion last year, in part, because managers raced to issue funds before risk-retention rules take effect. Only about 10 of the 30 largest CLO managers may be able to comply with the rules, which were released in October, according to an Oliver Wyman report. Those that may be able to hold the retention portion are primarily affiliated with a large insurer or alternative asset manager.

While the potential rule concession would benefit deals completed before 2015, if the letter is issued as discussed, it is not expected to apply to CLOs raised during the two years before the regulation takes effect on December 24, 2016, sources said.

It is anticipated that managers of CLOs issued after December 24, 2014, that choose to refinance after December 24, 2016, will need to comply by holding 5 percent of the refinanced tranche, sources said.

Regardless of the potential relief provided, the initiative may not go far enough for some in the market.

“The proposed change is only a moral victory,” Deborah Festa, a partner at Milbank, Tweed Hadley & McCloy in Los Angeles, said in an interview. “It doesn’t give the broad relief the market was hoping for, which would have allowed any CLO that closed prior to the end of 2016 to be grandfathered. The relief itself is narrow.”

Spokespeople for the LSTA, OCC, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and SEC all declined to comment.