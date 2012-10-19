Son of Philadelphia Eagles coach died of drug overdose, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Garrett Reid, the son of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, died of a self-injected overdose of heroin at the team training camp in Pennsylvania in August, authorities said on Thursday.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli, who confirmed the cause of death, said his office was still investigating who may have delivered drugs and drug paraphernalia to Reid, 29, who had 47 syringes and 64 needles in his gym bag when he died in August.

The coroner’s office was quoted by local media as saying the death was accidental, but officials there did not return calls seeking comment.

Reid, who was found dead in his room at the camp in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, had a history of drug abuse.

According to local media, he admitted in 2007 that he was on heroin when a sport utility vehicle he was driving slammed into another car. He spent seven months in prison before being transferred to a halfway house as part of a court-ordered drug treatment program.