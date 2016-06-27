New York REIT investors object to JBG deal, nominates board members

(Reuters) - Two shareholders of New York REIT Inc (NYRT.N) said on Monday they nominated five members to the company’s board and opposed the Manhattan office and retail landlord’s proposed merger with a private company.

Michael Ashner, chief executive of Winthrop Realty Trust Inc FUR.N, and Steven Witkoff, CEO of The Witkoff Group, together own 80 shares in New York REIT through a jointly owned entity called WW Investors LLC.

The duo issued a press release saying they believed New York REIT’s proposed combination with JBG Companies would cause “material and permanent” damage of stockholder value and that the board need to be overhauled to “unlock stockholder value and protect stockholder interests.”

The two investors nominated themselves along with three others to replace the five independent directors on New York REIT’s board.

New York REIT did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The company said in May it would combine with JBG to create an $8.4 billion real estate investment trust focused on New York and Washington D.C., and end a strategic process it announced in October.

New York REIT’s shares were down 2.7 percent at $8.96 in late afternoon trading.