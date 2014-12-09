FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance to enter textile JV with China's Shandong Ruyi
December 9, 2014

India's Reliance to enter textile JV with China's Shandong Ruyi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) on Tuesday said it will transfer its textile business into a new joint venture with China’s Shandong Ruyi Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (Ruyi).

Reliance said it will receive a cash consideration for the deal, but did not disclose the amount.

The Indian company will own a majority 51 percent stake in the JV, with the balance being owned by Ruyi, Reliance said in a statement.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

