Ericsson wins $1 billion contract from India's Reliance Comm

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) said on Monday that it has awarded an eight-year contract valued at $1 billion to telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to manage its networks in the northern and western states of India.

Last month, Reliance Communications gave Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA an eight-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to manage its mobile and fixed networks in east and south India.