Invesco to buy 49 percent in India Religare's asset management unit: source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) is set to buy a 49 pct stake in the asset management business of Indian financial services firm Religare Enterprises (RELG.NS) for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Religare Enterprises is controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who also control hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (FOHE.NS).

($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees)