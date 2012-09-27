FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Invesco to buy 49 percent in India Religare's asset management unit: source
September 27, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Invesco to buy 49 percent in India Religare's asset management unit: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) is set to buy a 49 pct stake in the asset management business of Indian financial services firm Religare Enterprises (RELG.NS) for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Religare Enterprises is controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who also control hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (FOHE.NS).

($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Tony Munroe

