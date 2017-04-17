HORHAUSEN, Germany While many Germans spent Easter Sunday engaged in a fun-filled hunts for chocolate eggs, residents of the western town of Horhausen passed their time throwing real eggs in a tradition that goes back several decades.

Local people braved the rain to stand in a field lobbing the brightly painted eggs as far as possible - without breaking them - to try to win a popular annual competition.

Each contestant was only allowed to throw one egg. Those that remained intact on impact were collected and handed out to participants, while the ones that broke were left for the birds to feast on.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Bolton)