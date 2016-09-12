Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer marking the end of the haj pilgrimage near Moscow's grand mosque in Russia, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An Iraqi shepherd carries a sold sheep to a customer's car ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer marking the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage, in Mombasa, Kenya September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer marking the end of the haj pilgrimage in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering to mark Kurban-Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A man walks past a stall displaying knifes used for animal sacrifice ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Local guards gather around a clergy at the start of prayers marking the Eid al-Adha celebration at an open prayer ground in Lagos, Nigeria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A Palestinian man holds his child who is dressed in festive clothes following morning prayers marking the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman gives water to a goat at her house after purchasing it at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy walks on a street on the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday on Monday, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

Marking the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son on God's command, Muslims mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats. The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.

Faithful across continents marked the festival which comes as the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia draws to a close.

Palestinians flocked to Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque for prayers.

In Iraq, authorities adopted tough security measures during the festival, searching worshippers as they entered Abdul-Qadir al-Gilani mosque in Baghdad.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad prayed at a mosque in the Damascus suburb of Daraya, which was evacuated by rebels and surrendered to government control last month, state media reported.

In Asia, tens of thousands of people left Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on crowded trains and ferries for their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with family and friends, while in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, Muslims attended morning prayers.

The festival was also celebrated across Africa, with the faithful in countries such as Somalia and Kenya attending mass prayers.

In Russia, thousands of Muslims gathered for prayers in Moscow while in Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May released a video message to the country's Muslim community.

"I am proud of the contribution British Muslims make to this country and proud that Britain is home to people from vibrant and diverse backgrounds," she said.

