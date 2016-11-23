Mariachis parade in Mexico to celebrate patron saint of musicians

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hundreds of mariachi folk musicians filled the streets of Mexico City on Tuesday to celebrate and serenade the feast day of Cecilia, the patron saint of music.

Clad in their traditional cropped jackets and wide sombreros, the mariachi guitarists, trumpeters and violinists played songs and marched in procession to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

For years, Mexico City's mariachis have gathered to honor Saint Cecilia's feast day on Nov 22. Cecilia was an early Roman martyr who is often represented in art by a harp.