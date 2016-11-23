The art of becoming Santa
MIDLAND, MICHIGAN Randy Schneider has considered himself a professional Santa since 1999 when he found himself at a JCPenney store buying a beard and boots.
MEXICO CITY Hundreds of mariachi folk musicians filled the streets of Mexico City on Tuesday to celebrate and serenade the feast day of Cecilia, the patron saint of music.
Clad in their traditional cropped jackets and wide sombreros, the mariachi guitarists, trumpeters and violinists played songs and marched in procession to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
For years, Mexico City's mariachis have gathered to honor Saint Cecilia's feast day on Nov 22. Cecilia was an early Roman martyr who is often represented in art by a harp.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
MIDLAND, MICHIGAN Randy Schneider has considered himself a professional Santa since 1999 when he found himself at a JCPenney store buying a beard and boots.
PARIS Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue was lit up with Christmas sparkle on Monday to welcome in the festive period in the French capital.
NEW YORK When one of your first jobs involves filing insurance paperwork for pocket change at your dad's office, it's easy to see how you would yearn later on for something more glamorous.