Ramadan's evening iftar meal

Rice and meat to be eaten for iftar is seen in the tent of the Nuwaja family, a Palestinian Bedouin family, in the West Bank village of Susiya, near Hebron June 20, 2016.

(Reuters) - During Islam's holy month of Ramadan, believers abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, break their fast with the iftar evening meal.

From inside a coal mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina to a military training camp in Damascus, Reuters photographers have produced images capturing the daily practice just after sunset in different countries during Ramadan, which ends this week.

The meals vary from simple plates of watermelon and cheese in a Syrian rebel-controlled town to a cooked prison meal in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as a beach picnic in Morocco.

