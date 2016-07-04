FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ramadan's evening iftar meal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 4, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Ramadan's evening iftar meal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rice and meat to be eaten for iftar is seen in the tent of the Nuwaja family, a Palestinian Bedouin family, in the West Bank village of Susiya, near Hebron June 20, 2016.Ammar Awad

(Reuters) - During Islam's holy month of Ramadan, believers abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, break their fast with the iftar evening meal.

From inside a coal mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina to a military training camp in Damascus, Reuters photographers have produced images capturing the daily practice just after sunset in different countries during Ramadan, which ends this week.

The meals vary from simple plates of watermelon and cheese in a Syrian rebel-controlled town to a cooked prison meal in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as a beach picnic in Morocco.

For a picture essay, click on reut.rs/29e6tk9

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.