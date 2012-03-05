Rembrandt "masterpiece" among Dutch works on offer

LONDON (Reuters) - Christie’s will offer 15 works from the “Golden Age” of Dutch painting at an auction in July, including a “masterpiece” by Rembrandt which it expects to fetch as much as 12 million pounds ($19 million).

The works, owned by the Dutch collectors and philanthropists Pieter and Olga Dreesmann, will go under the hammer in London on July 3 as part of the auctioneer’s old masters and British paintings evening sale.

The combined value of the works, billed as the most important single-owner collection of Dutch 17th century masters to come to auction in recent years, has been estimated at over 19 million pounds.

Richard Knight, international co-chairman of old master paintings at Christie‘s, said the Dreesmanns were “re-focusing” their art collecting interests, and so decided to sell the Dutch paintings.

The highlight of the collection is Rembrandt’s “A Bust of a Man in a Gorget and Cap” dated 1626/7 and valued at between eight and 12 million pounds.

Christie’s said its relatively small size did not detract from its intensity, created by Rembrandt’s use of light and shade that pointed to his stylistic debt to Italian painter Caravaggio.

The work was exhibited in the “Rembrandt/Caravaggio” exhibition at The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam in 2006.

The auctioneer holds the auction record for Rembrandt of 20.2 million pounds set in 2009 for “Man With Arms Akimbo,” although in real terms of greater value was “Portrait of an Aeltje Uylenburgh,” also sold by Christie‘s, which fetched 19.8 million pounds in 2000.

Another highlight of the sale is expected to be Willem van de Velde II’s “Shipping in a Calm” seascape estimated to be worth 2.5-3.5 million pounds.

The collection will go on an international tour before it is sold, starting in Doha in March and taking in Moscow, New York, Amsterdam, London and probably Hong Kong.

Opening the tour in the Qatari capital will come as no surprise to art market experts who say the Gulf state, aiming to become an intellectual hub with new and renovated museums to fill, was the biggest buyer of art by value last year.

Major purchases linked with Qatar in recent years include Mark Rothko’s “White Center” which sold at Sotheby’s for $72.8 million in 2007 and a record $250 million reportedly paid in a private deal for one of Paul Cezanne “Card Players” series.