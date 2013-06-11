China, U.S. demand lifts Remy Cointreau's profits

PARIS (Reuters) - Demand for premium cognac in China and the United States lifted full-year profits at French distilled drinks group Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA), the company said on Tuesday, adding that despite an uncertain economic climate in Europe it was confident about its prospects in the medium to long term.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said on Tuesday that a control of costs and its focus on high-end spirits would help it continue to generate profitable growth.

European drinks makers, along with other consumer goods companies have expanded into fast-growing emerging markets such as China in recent years, hoping to offset slowing sales of premium spirits in austerity-hit Europe.

But the industry is finding it difficult to sustain growth rates in some of these markets.

Remy and rivals Diageo(DGE.L) and Pernod (PERP.PA) have all reported lower growth rates in Asia Pacific in recent months, in part because of the political changeover in China, which has included a crackdown on gift-taking and personal spending by civil servants and also because of slowing economic growth.

Nevertheless Remy’s operating profit excluding exceptional items for the year ended March 31 rose 12.3 percent to 245.4 million euros ($324 million) on a like-for-like basis, which was above company guidance, but broadly in line with analysts expectations of 12 percent growth.

Remy had forecast core profit growth of around 10 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The company’s cognac division, which accounts for the bulk of group sales and profits, achieved like-for-like operating profit growth of 18.6 percent, thanks to robust demand from the United States and Russia and higher prices, notably in Asia.

Remy, which bought single malt Scotch whisky distiller Bruichladdich, ended the year with net debt of 265.5 million euros, a rise of 76.9 million euros.

It said it would pay a cash dividend of 1.40 euros a share. Last year it paid an ordinary dividend of 1.30 euros plus a special dividend of one euro per share. ($1=0.7579 euros)