Remy predicts further profit rise, eyes acquisition

Glasses of Cognac are displayed at the Remy Martin headquarters in Cognac, southwestern France, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) predicted on Thursday that operating profit growth would accelerate in its current financial year and its chief executive added that sales in China would rise as demand for its premium cognac continued to improve.

Chief Executive Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet also told Reuters that she hoped Remy Cointreau could announce an acquisition “in the coming months” to complement its portfolio of small niche upmarket brands like Bruichladdich single malt whisky or The Botanist gin.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum, said that although its 2016-17 financial year had started well for the group, it would not make a specific sales because the overall environment was volatile.

Despite reporting a forecast-beating increase in operating profit for 2015/16, the stock fell 4 percent as investors cited valuation concerns.

“We like the stock but a slight beat on the results front is not enough to hold the stock up at these levels,” said Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.

Operating profit for the year ended March 31 rose 6 percent on a like for like basis to 178 million euros ($203 million), beating the consensus market forecast for growth of 3.6 percent.

The rise resulted from cost controls and robust sales of higher-priced spirits such as the 1738 Accor Royal and Club cognac brands in the United States, now the group’s largest market, and improving demand for cognac in China in the last six months.

Oak barrels are stored in a cellar for storing rare and old cognac at the Remy Martin factory in Cognac, southwestern France, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

For the current year, Chapoulaud-Floquet told a news conference she was “very comfortable” with market consensus for organic operating profit growth of 8 percent.

LUXURY BRANDS

Remy Cointreau is accelerating a drive to sell high-end spirits priced at $50 or more per bottle to boost profit margins as well as expanding in new markets like Africa.

It has stepped spending on advertising and marketing notably in the United States but also in China on luxury brands such as Louis XIII cognac, which sells for over 2,000 euros a bottle, and it is starting to reap the fruits of that strategy.

Sales of cognac and other luxury goods fell in China following a government crackdown on corruption and conspicuous consumption in 2014. This has hit other spirits makers, including larger rivals Diageo (DGE.L) and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA).

Demand for Remy Cointreau cognac however started to improve in China in the second half of the year..

Chapoulaud-Floquet told Reuters: “We should have positive sales in China this year”. This would follow a slight decline in sales in 2015/16, she added.