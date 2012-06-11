FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC: U.S. Renal markets deal for Leonard Green buy
#Deals
June 11, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

RLPC: U.S. Renal markets deal for Leonard Green buy

Michelle Sierra

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Renal Care Inc is expected to launch Wednesday a $485 million credit facility, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Barclays, RBC and Goldman Sachs are leading the deal that backs private equity firm Leonard Green Partners’ acquisition of the company, sources said.

The facilities will launch at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the New York Palace. The loans comprise a $60 million revolving credit, $305 million first-lien term loan and a $120 million second-lien term loan.

Proceeds will back a merger consideration to USRC shareholders, refinance existing debt and satisfy the put right of joint venture partners of the company.

Leonard Green Partners is buying USRC from venture capital and private equity firms SV Life Sciences, Salix Ventures and Cressey & Co.

Founded in 2000, USRC acquires, develops and operates dialysis centers in joint venture partnership with nephrologists in their local markets across the U.S.

Editing By Jon Methven

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
