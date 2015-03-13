Cherie Blair slated for Renault's board seat

Cherie Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, speaks during a special talks session with Akie Abe, wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the World Assembly for Women (WAW! Tokyo 2014) in Tokyo September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

PARIS (Reuters) - Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, could land a seat on the board of directors of French carmaker Renault next month.

The proposal to name Blair to a four-year mandate at Renault’s April 30 annual shareholders meeting is part of a list of resolutions published by Renault on Friday on France’s Official Bulletin (BALO).

A lawyer, Cherie Blair is the founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.