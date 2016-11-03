Renault eyes $8,000 electric car for China

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault's low cost electric car program is aiming for a price tag of $8,000 or less after Chinese incentives, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.

Speaking at the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris, Ghosn said the ultimate goal was to sell battery cars in that price bracket without any subsidies.

"What we want to do is bring a $7,000-8,000 electric car without incentives," he said.

"If we are able to make this kind of breakthrough, it's going to change the game," he added.