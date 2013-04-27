FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault hopes to have approval for Chinese plant by summer: CEO
#Business News
April 27, 2013 / 9:20 AM / in 4 years

Renault hopes to have approval for Chinese plant by summer: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive officer of French carmaker Renault, speaks with journalists during a meeting to promote the new electric car Renault Zoe in Lisbon March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) hopes to receive final approval from Beijing by the summer to build its first Renault plant in China, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Saturday.

Ghosn had said last month he expected final government approval for the plant by the end of the year.

“Renault already has a plan for China, which is ready, and currently being negotiated with the Chinese government, and I hope we will have all agreements before the summer,” Ghosn told French radio Europe 1.

He added that French President Francois Hollande’s visit to China this week would help the carmaker over the administrative hurdles.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Greg Mahlich

