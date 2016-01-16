FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault to face French emissions commission on Monday - Les Echos
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
January 16, 2016 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

Renault to face French emissions commission on Monday - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen on a totem in front of a dealership in Vendenheim near Strasbourg, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Officials from French carmaker Renault, whose offices were searched last week in a probe into vehicle emissions, will appear on Monday before a commission looking at whether carmakers have broken emissions rules, Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday there was no sign that Renault (RENA.PA) had fraudulently concealed emissions with defeat device computer programmes like those found in some Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) diesel models.

However, preliminary results from tests ordered by Royal indicated that emissions from some Renaults, as well as some vehicles made by foreign manufacturers, exceeded limits.

Les Echos said Renault would be expected to explain why emissions from some of its models exceeded the limits and how it would correct the problem.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.