Renault pledges to reduce NOx emissions on diesel vehicles from July 2016
April 5, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Renault pledges to reduce NOx emissions on diesel vehicles from July 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors walk past a Renault logo on the car maker's booth during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault will apply measures to reduce the nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of its diesel-engined vehicles from July, the French carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The measures will be applied in Renault factories for vehicles that have to abide by Diesel Euro 6b emissions standards, the company said.

Renault customers who already own a car with Diesel Euro 6b emissions standards will be able to get free-of-charge modifications on their vehicle from October, the company said.

A French probe found emissions from Renault diesels - and several other unnamed brands - in excess of statutory limits that had been met in European regulatory testing, widely acknowledged to be flawed.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
