Renault to face French emissions commission on Monday - Les Echos
#Business News
January 16, 2016 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

Renault to face French emissions commission on Monday - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen on a totem in front of a dealership in Vendenheim near Strasbourg, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Officials from French carmaker Renault, whose offices were searched last week in a probe into vehicle emissions, will appear on Monday before a commission looking at whether carmakers have broken emissions rules, Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday there was no sign that Renault (RENA.PA) had fraudulently concealed emissions with defeat device computer programmes like those found in some Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) diesel models.

However, preliminary results from tests ordered by Royal indicated that emissions from some Renaults, as well as some vehicles made by foreign manufacturers, exceeded limits.

Les Echos said Renault would be expected to explain why emissions from some of its models exceeded the limits and how it would correct the problem.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Potter

