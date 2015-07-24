FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault in talks to buy minority stake in Iranian partner: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 24, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Renault in talks to buy minority stake in Iranian partner: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Renault logo is pictured on the wheel of a new Twingo car during its presentation in La Baule, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) is in talks to buy a minority stake in its Iranian joint venture partner, the Wall Street Journal cited an executive at the Iranian firm as saying.

Naser Aghamohammadi, managing director of Renault’s state-controlled partner Pars Khodro, said the French group was in talks to buy less than half of the shares in his company, the newspaper said on its website on Friday.

He said Renault was also in talks to buy infrastructure, such as car plants, owned by Pars Khodro’s parent company Saipa Group.

A spokeswoman for Renault in Paris declined to comment.

The French carmaker is keen to start making and selling vehicles in Iran again with local partners Iran Khodro and Pars Khodro, to rebuild the significant market position it enjoyed before international sanctions on Tehran were introduced in 2011.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.