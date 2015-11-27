Nissan board to discuss French Renault power struggle: paper

Logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is screened before visitors at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of Nissan will meet on Monday to discuss the Japanese carmaker’s negotiations with France over increased state influence on Renault, its parent company and alliance partner, newspaper Les Echos reported.

Talks between Nissan and French officials are examining possible limits to the government’s voting rights in Renault, the French daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.

Spokespeople for the Renault-Nissan alliance could not be immediately reached for comment.

Paris raised its stake in Renault from 15 to 19.7 percent in April to secure double voting rights in the carmaker, prompting a public conflict with Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.

In a bid to resolve the dispute, France offered to limit its voting rights in Renault in a compromise proposal to Nissan on Nov. 6, sources previously told Reuters.

Renault holds a 43.4 percent controlling stake in Nissan, which in turn owns a non-voting 15 percent take in the French carmaker.