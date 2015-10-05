FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Renault board meeting to discuss Nissan alliance: press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Renault is displayed from the ceiling of an exhibition hall during the Brussels International Auto Show January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS (Reuters) - A Renault (RENA.PA) board meeting on Tuesday will discuss the French carmaker’s alliance with Japan’s Nissan (7201.T) amid tensions with the French government over its increased stake in Renault, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday.

Renault was not immediately available for comment.

Carlos Ghosn, who is chief executive of both carmakers, may review various scenarios for an alliance dating back to 1999 which he wants to deepen, the newspaper wrote without naming its sources.

The French government increased its stake in Renault to 19.7 percent from 15 percent in April in a move which it said was intended to ensure it had more voting rights but which angered both Renault and Nissan.

Aides said then that Ghosn would have to decide whether to fight or negotiate for closer Renault-Nissan integration.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Richard Balmforth

