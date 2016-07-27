FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Renault says cuts CEO's regular bonus by 20 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo is seen on a ribbon at a dealing centre Renault store in Minsk, Belarus June 9, 2016.Vasily Fedosenko

PARIS (Reuters) - Under pressure from the government, Renault on Wednesday said it had cut the bonus of Chief Executive and Chairman Carlos Ghosn by 20 percent to an amount equal to 120 percent of his annual salary.

However, the company added that Ghosn's bonus could reach a maximum amount equal to 180 percent of his salary in the event Renault outperformed financially.

The Socialist government had urged the French carmaker to rein in Ghosn's pay after the company's board overruled a vote by shareholders against the chief executive's 7.2 million euro ($7.92 million) payout in 2015.

The government is the biggest shareholder in Renault, holding more than 18 percent of voting rights in the company. Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron in May blasted Renault's "dysfunctional governance".

Ghosn also told the board he would give 1 million euros ($1.10 million)from his bonus to Renault's foundation.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Richard Lough, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
