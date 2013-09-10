Renault eyes 55-60 percent of sales outside Europe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) is targeting 55-60 percent of sales outside Europe as part of the second tranche of its strategic plan, which it will present early next year, Chief Performance Officer Jerome Stoll said.

This would be mainly thanks to China, which will be a priority in the plan, Stoll said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday, adding that it would also depend on the size of the European market and its ability to recover.