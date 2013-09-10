FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault eyes 55-60 percent of sales outside Europe
September 10, 2013 / 10:28 AM / in 4 years

Renault eyes 55-60 percent of sales outside Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Renault Captur concept car is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) is targeting 55-60 percent of sales outside Europe as part of the second tranche of its strategic plan, which it will present early next year, Chief Performance Officer Jerome Stoll said.

This would be mainly thanks to China, which will be a priority in the plan, Stoll said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday, adding that it would also depend on the size of the European market and its ability to recover.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb

