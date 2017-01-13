FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Renault emissions being investigated by Paris prosecutors: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 13, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 7 months ago

Renault emissions being investigated by Paris prosecutors: source

Simon Carraud and Sudip Kar-Gupta

3 Min Read

Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault on a automobile seen in Paris, France, January 14, 2016.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors are investigating Renault over suspected cheating on vehicle exhaust emissions, a source at the Paris prosecutor's office told Reuters on Friday, sending shares in the automaker lower.

The probe follows the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) diesel emissions scandal, which emerged in September 2015.

VW this week agreed to pay $4.3 billion in a settlement with U.S. regulators and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused Fiat Chrysler of also using software to conceal excess diesel emissions.

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rejected the allegations, saying there was no wrongdoing and the company never attempted to create software to cheat emissions rules by detecting when the vehicle was in test mode.

Three judges have been looking into the Renault matter, the source said. Whether the prosecutor's inquiry is followed by a trial is for the judges to decide.

They are focused on the public health implications of Renault's actions, the source told Reuters.

Renault said it respected all laws concerning exhaust emissions and added that its vehicles did not have software allowing it to commit fraud in this area.

The opening of the judicial probe comes two months after the government passed findings of an investigation by consumer fraud agency DGCCRF to the prosecutor's office.

Renault shares fell 4 percent on Friday but had clawed back some ground, trading down 2.4 percent by mid-session versus a 0.5 percent rise on the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles index.

Inquiries into diesel emissions will impact automotive stocks in the near term and provide a reason to "short" such stocks, betting on declines in their price, said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.

"The car sector had a good run-up last year, but it's a sector that I'm now negative about. Every regulator seems to have a bee in their bonnet about diesel emissions. This story is not going to go away any time soon," Torrison said.

Reporting by Simon Carraud, Gilles Guillaume and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.