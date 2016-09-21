FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Renault to move some production of Dacia Logan MCV to Morocco from Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault on a automobile seen in Paris, France, January 14, 2016.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it will move some production of its Dacia Logan MCV model from Romania to its plant in Tangiers, Morocco from the first quarter of next year.

"We will take over the production of this model currently made in Romania beginning in the first quarter of 2017," Tangiers plant director Jean-Francois Gal was quoted as saying by French magazine L'Usine Nouvelle on Wednesday.

Renault spokeswoman Celine Furet said only some production of the Logan MCV -- which totaled about 40,000 cars last year -- will move to Tangiers. She said the Romanian Pitesti plant was freeing up capacity to build more Duster SUVs.

The Pitesti plant was running at full capacity and its total output was not expected to decline, Furet added.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Laurence Frost; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
