Renault recalling 10,649 Zoe electric cars for brake hose checks
#Technology News
March 24, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Renault recalling 10,649 Zoe electric cars for brake hose checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A employee handles the new R240 electric engine by French carmaker Renault for their Zoe model automobile at their factory in Cleon, Western France, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault is recalling 10,649 Zoe electric cars to remove the potential risk of rupture to brake fluid hoses, a spokesman for the carmaker said on Thursday, confirming reports on specialist websites and BFM Business TV.

The vehicles were built between their launch in 2012 and Oct. 6, 2014 at the company’s Flins factory, near Paris. A total of 42,300 Zoe cars have been built.

A Renault spokesman said the carmaker was preventively checking the position of certain brake hoses and replacing them if necessary, adding that it had not been notified of any accidents relating to the fault.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus

