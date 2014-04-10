Renault considers cutting shift at Flins plant: Les Echos

An employee works on a Renault Zoe electric car on the production line at the Renault automobile factory in Flins, west of Paris, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French automaker Renault is considering cutting one of the two shifts at its Flins plant, a move that would eventually cut annual production to a maximum 110,000 cars from 145,000 now, the French business daily Les Echos said on Thursday.

Renault has trimmed about 2,500 jobs in the first year of a productivity deal with French unions aimed at meeting savings targets.

Renault promised last year to protect its French sites in return for increasing working hours, curbing pay rises and cutting at least 7,500 jobs by 2016.

Management of the Flins plant near Paris told unions it was considered cutting more than 400 temporary jobs involved in the making of Clio 3, Clio 4 and ZOE models, Les Echos said without giving sources, adding that the decision was not yet taken.

The newspaper said the plan should not contradict the deal with French unions to increase Renault domestic production by about a third to 710,000 vehicles by 2016.

Renault was not immediately available for comment.

Renault previously said that the Flins plant was aiming to produce 82,000 Nissan Micras in 2016 to bolster its car output in France.