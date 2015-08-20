FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault-Nissan may cut 3,000 jobs in India: paper
August 20, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Renault-Nissan may cut 3,000 jobs in India: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, gestures as he speaks at a news conference in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Japanese carmaker alliance Renault-Nissan plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs in India and reduce production at its plant near Chennai, in the country’s south, the Economic Times said on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.

The group has decided to halve output to 20 cars an hour, the newspaper said, blaming inventory that has accumulated over the last three months as Indian consumers hold back from big purchases.

“To adapt to the volatile business environment and consistent to our strategy, Renault-Nissan is continuously adapting to market needs to optimize manufacturing operations,” a Renault spokesman said.

“We have no further comments on this.”

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
