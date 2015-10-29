Renault sales to partners help offset Europe wobble

The new Renault's new D-segment saloon Talisman is unveiled during a press event at the Chateau de Chantilly near Paris, France, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault’s (RENA.PA) third-quarter revenue rose 9.4 percent, the French carmaker said on Thursday, lifted by growing business with partners Nissan (7201.T) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE), as well as sales of its own new models in a rebounding European market.

But the company lost market share in its home region, where its 6.5 percent registrations gain underperformed the overall industry’s 9.2 percent expansion, despite a host of recent launches such as the Captur, Kadjar and Espace crossovers.

Revenue rose to 9.34 billion euros ($10.24 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, Renault said in a statement, with registrations up 1.2 percent globally.

Engines and vehicles manufactured for alliance partner Nissan and Daimler accounted for more than half of the 10.2 percent revenue growth recorded at Renault’s core manufacturing division, underlining the French carmaker’s growing dependence on its 43.4 percent-owned Japanese affiliate.

Renault has recently added production of Smart subcompacts in Slovenia for the Daimler-owned brand, as well as Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicles in South Korea for the U.S. market.

The company missed some European sales because production failed to keep pace with the faster-than-expected recovery, leading to delivery backlogs, sales chief Jerome Stoll said.

“We’ve been a little bit late in the delivery of some cars,” Stoll told reporters and analysts on a conference call, adding that he was “very confident” Renault would take back lost market share as it ramps up output in the fourth quarter.

The company, based in the western Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, also confirmed its 2015 earnings guidance as it raised its full-year European market forecasts.

European demand will expand 8 percent, Renault said, with its home market growing 5 percent - both at the upper end of previously forecast ranges.