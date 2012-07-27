FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault may develop batteries with LG in France
July 27, 2012 / 9:13 AM / in 5 years

Renault may develop batteries with LG in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Electronics group LG Corp (003550.KS) may produce electric car batteries for Renault (RENA.PA) in France, the automaker said on Friday.

Renault is conducting joint research with the South Korean company and France’s CEA energy research institute aimed at manufacturing next-generation batteries in the country, Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said.

The automaker, based in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, uses LG power packs in its current Twizy and upcoming Zoe electric vehicles and already has a battery research partnership with the CEA.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan

