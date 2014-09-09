Renault to build Bollore's electric Bluecars

Carlos Ghosn (R), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renault-Nissan Alliance, and Vincent Bollore, CEO of investment group Bollore, pose after a news conference in Paris September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault has signed a deal with conglomerate Bollore to build a three-seater version of the four-seater Bluecar electric vehicle used in Bollore’s ‘Autolib’ self-service auto hire scheme in France.

Until now, Bollore’s Bluecars were all built in Italy under a joint venture with its designer Pininfarina. Under the deal set to be unveiled later on Tuesday, production will begin in the second half of 2015 at Renault’s Dieppe factory in northwest France, a Renault spokesman said.

The joint venture will be held 70 percent by Bollore and 30 percent by Renault.

Aside from the Paris ‘Autolib’ self-service car hire scheme, Bollore also operates similar ventures in two other majors French cities, Lyon and Bordeaux.

The company has also signed deals to supply electric cars to London and Minneapolis.