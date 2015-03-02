FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global car market to grow 2 percent in 2015: Renault-Nissan CEO
March 2, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Global car market to grow 2 percent in 2015: Renault-Nissan CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. Ninety thousand executives, marketers and reporters gather in Barcelona this week for the telecom operators Mobile World Congress, the largest annual trade show for the global wireless industry. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS TRANSPORT)

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The global car market is on course to achieve growth this year of 2 percent, Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters on Monday, confirming an earlier estimate.

“I think for 2015, we said the market is going to be in a moderate growth - 2 percent,” Ghosn said in an interview on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“We didn’t change our opinion: We have some good news, we have some bad news, but they all compensate each other so we are still on a trend of 2 percent,” he said referring to the company as a whole.

Even though growth in Asia is expected to help offset a sharp fall in Russia, that rate would mark a slowdown from 2014 when the global car market saw growth of about 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Eric Auchard and Leila Abboud; writing by Leigh Thomas

